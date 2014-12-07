Migraine Treatment and Prevention Tips

Ouch! I had the worst migraine ever yesterday. This is something I’ve been dealing with since I was a little girl. I remember I had a really bad one when I was seven years old; I was in the back of my parents car, and I was puking in the backseat as we drove down the highway. Not fun! My poor mom was seriously freaked out, so we pulled over to the nearest pharmacy, where she bought out half the store in search for anything that would help make the pain go away. Unfortunately, none of it really helped. Once you get a migraine, there isn’t much you can do. It’s kinda like when you get a cold. You can only help by catching it in the first hour or two. After that, it’s down the rabbit hole…

That kind of pain makes you want to find any & every possible way to prevent it from ever happening again. Over the years, I’ve done a lot of homework on how to prevent and treat this nemesis. Hope you find these tips helpful, they’ve made a world of difference for me:

Prevention:

1) Omega 3 oils: A dose of these healthy fats can fight inflammation, which is a likely culprit in many headaches/migraines.

2) Magnesium: Research found that people with migraines are often deficient in magnesium. I’ve gotten far fewer migraines since I started taking this.

3) Drink lots of water: Plenty of migraines are triggered by dehydration. (I always have trouble with this one!)

4) Feverfew: This is an herbal supplement (the best kind!) that contains a powerful chemical called Parthenolide, which has been linked to warding off migraines.

5) Meditation: A leading expert on migraines has listed meditation as one of his top two recommendations for migraine prevention. (I now meditate twice daily — on most days, that is.)

Treatment:

1) Ice: Stick some ice in a zip-lock bag and lean your head on it. It helps, I swear!

2) Medication: I’ve been prescribed crazy pills for my headaches and told that’s my only option (it’s not). Check out the super scary list of potentially life-long side-effects for drugs like Treximet. SO not worth it! Instead, one Tylenol 3 (you’ll need a prescription, but it’s cheap) does the job just as well. In fact, T3 works faster than Treximet for me, and has none of the scary side effects.

3) Acupuncture: This one doesn’t work for me personally, but I’ve talked to many who swear it works. Can get pricey though…

4) Â Head rub: There may not be a body of research on this one, but a simple head rub sometimes helps me feel a little bit better. Then again, it might just be all the attention I’m getting from my hubby ðŸ˜‰

5)Â Caffeine: Coffee has been shown the help reduce the pain of a mild migraine once it’s begun. Plus, it’s a good excuse to send your boyfriend to Starbucks for you ðŸ˜‰

My dad used to suffer from migraines too. Apparently, migraines are hereditary. However, in the last few years they’ve disappeared for him. They say that can happen as you age. Apparently, this is partly due to the fact that our brains shrink as we get older, so the brain is no longer so close to the side of your skull. Guess it’s one of the things I can look forward to about getting older! In the meantime, thanks for giving me such a big brain, Dad! :-/

Do you ever get migraines? Have any tips…?