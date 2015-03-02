The Latest
-
Seven Tips for Productive Arguing
Quarantine is hard on couples! These could save your relationship.
-
How this Salon-Lifer Became a Box-Color Convert
COVID-19 social distancing means that salons are off-limits. Here’s the answer.
-
The Best Free (or Cheap) Online Courses
Wondering what to do while you’re quarantined at home? #StayHome
-
The Story of 5 Women and Their Incredible Inventions
Their amazing stories …and the men who stole all the credit.
-
How To Avoid Online Shopping Scams & Ripoffs
From Instagram & Facebook ads to ‘sale’ sites, here’s how to avoid getting scammed and ripped off.
-
Advice for My 20-Something Self
If I could give my younger self some advice, I’d tell her this…
-
Olivia Wilde on Living a Fulfilling Life
Olivia Wilde tells Urbanette what makes her tick — and why you should care.
-
Amazing Foods of the Future We’ll All Be Eating Soon
Climate change is spurring some really fascinating innovation…
-
The Ultimate Gift Guide
Unique and memorable gifts in every price range.
-
Blogger-Approved Winter Dinner Party Ideas
Recipes that impress, for your most delicious feast yet.
-
5 Small Steps Towards Female Empowerment
You probably hadn’t considered these.
-
A Sweet & Smarties Family Empire
What it’s like to be women in charge of a massive candy empire.
-
Things I’ve Learned Along the Way
A personal update and some of my favorite advice…
-
Your Sunscreen Is Probably Making You Sick. Switch To These.
The best non-toxic sunscreens, and why you should probably throw yours in the trash.
-
10 Ways to Weave Impact Into Your Vacation
How to travel in style — the ethical way.
-
Does Our Language Discourage Women?
How do the words we’ve all been called affect us?
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Travel Destinations
The most incredibly dangerous places to visit — and why.
-
How To Avoid Being Taken For Granted
He still loves you. Here’s how to get him to show it.
-
Why the Modern Medical System Sucks
The reason most doctors are incompetent and how to find real cures through great doctors.
-
Are Women Less Assertive than Men?
…or are social expectations messing with our minds?